Nancy Pelosi under fire for officiating 'ridiculously opulent' Getty wedding as Newsom watched

Nancy Pelosi and California governor Gavin Newsom have both come under fire for attending the wedding of a Getty heiress days before Cop26 in Glasgow comes to a close.

The Democrat and Speaker of the House officiated at the wedding of Ivy Getty, the great granddaughter of oil tycoon J Paul Getty, in recent days. Mr Newsom, meanwhile, was attending.

The ceremony was held at City Hall in San Francisco and pictures fromVogue appeared to show fellow Democrats Mr Newsom and the mayor of Chicago, London Breed, in attendance.

Although it remains unclear what day the wedding was held, photographs and details of the wedding suggested it was an opulent affair — with designer dresses and gold-laced decorations.

On Twitter, Ms Pelosi came under attack for attending and officiating the wedding of the Getty heiress within days of her visit to the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

“Pelosi officiating an Oil Baron’s billionaire granddaughter excess wedding during a pandemic that economically devastated the working class is peak why Democrats will lose the next 4 election cycles,” argued one Twitter user following Vogue’s report.

“I can not think of a better example of the current state of affairs these photos being a day apart,” added the Twitter account for the youth caucus of the US Green Party, Young EcoSocialists, with two photos of Ms Pelosi at both the wedding and Cop26.

The images were captioned: “Nancy Pelosi Officiating the Heiress of an Oil Tycoon [and] Nancy Pelosi at COP26 lecturing about climate”.

Mr Newsom had been due to attend Cop26 as part of the US delegation to the climate summit at the start of this week, but did not do so because of “family obligations”, according to a statement released at the time.

He appeared to instead choose to attend the wedding of Ms Getty, which was also ridiculed on Twitter, however it remains unknown why Mr Newsom did not fly to Glasgow.

One user wrote: “Gavin Newsom cancelled a press conference to attend the wedding of Ivy Getty (Big Oil Family). Nancy Pelosi was an officiant at the Getty wedding. Isn’t it weird that Green New Deal/Climate Activists would go to the wedding of an oil heiress?”

The Getty family are estimated to be worth around $5.4bn (£3.9bn) according to Forbes — most of which is down to oil trading in the 1960s and 1970s.

Oil drilling will need to dramatically reduce if the United States is to meet its obligations on reducing fossil fuels, which were set out ahead of Cop26, and obliged to meet under the 2015 Paris Agreement to keep global temperatures at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

A number of Twitter users and right-wing commentators also attacked Ms Pelosi and Mr Newsom for attending a wedding where guests were pictured not wearing masks, although according to Vogue all attendees had to have proof of being vaccinated against Covid and weddings are allowed in San Francisco with restrictions.

The Independent has approach both Ms Pelosi’s and Mr Newsom’s offices for comment.

