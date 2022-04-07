Breakthrough Covid-19 infections continue to befall top officials in Washington DC as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the latest to announce a positive Covid test result on Thursday.

The Speaker’s announcement came just before her scheduled weekly press conference, which was canceled in response.

Ms Pelosi “is currently asymptomatic,” a top aide tweeted, and had already received a booster shot.

“The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” said Drew Hammill.

More follows…

Source Link Nancy Pelosi tests positive for Covid after attending White House event with Biden