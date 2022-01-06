Nancy Pelosi reflects on Capitol riot a year later: ‘Democracy won that night’

On the anniversary of the deadly insurrection and riots that broke out in and around the US Capitol building last January, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that American democracy won that night.

“Make no mistake, our democracy was on the brink of catastrophe. Democracy won that night,” Ms Pelosi said. “These people, because of the courageous work of the Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police and others, they were detained in their action to stop the peaceful transfer of power. They lost.”

Thursday, 6 January, marks exactly a year since the Capitol riots that stunned the world as a mob unleashed violence and vandalism at the historical site as the Congress was certifying the victory secured by his opponent and Democrat leader Joe Biden.

Mr Biden will be at the Capitol on Thursday morning to mark the day, while the speaker will lead Congress. Several lawmakers and historians are expected to share their remembrances throughout the day. Some Republican lawmakers are also expected to attend the event, though many have continued to downplay the violence and questioned Democrats for not fortifying the building.

Ms Pelosi added that it was time for America to turn to its “better angels”, draw from history and ensure that such a situation does not repeat itself.

Drawing an example set by Abraham Lincoln, Ms Pelosi said this has to be a “period of remembrance, of reconciliation”.

“Lincoln said, ‘With malice toward none, with charity toward all, we have to extend the hand of friendship’ as the Civil War was ending,” she noted.

The speaker, who was among the lawmakers who hid under the table after the mob broke into the building on 6 January 2021, and had to be rescued by Capitol officers, said no one could have imagined a US president calling for an insurrection. She said there’s now an “enormous civics lesson learned as to what a president is capable of”.

“I think now people are alerted to the fact that there can be rogue presidents,” she added.

Additional reporting by agencies

Source Link Nancy Pelosi reflects on Capitol riot a year later: ‘Democracy won that night’