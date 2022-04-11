Namita Thapar Reviews 'Shark Tank India' Co-Judge Vineeta Singh's Cosmetics Brand; Latter Responds – Watch

The first season of the desi-version of the US-inspired reality show ‘Shark Tank’ may have ended earlier this year, but conversations related to the popular show, its judges and the contestants continue to float on the internet. And the latest one to grab everyone’s attention is Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, who recently posted a review of ‘Shark Tank India’ co-judge Vineeta Singh’s cosmetics brand Sugar online.

Taking to Instagram, the Pune-based successful entrepreneur shared a video featuring several BTS moments where Namita can be seen using Sugar cosmetics. Praising the products, Namita captioned the post, “Adore my co shark @vineetasng, enjoying her @trysugar lipsticks during the shoot..BTS masti backstage & in my vanity van, what memories!”

Responding to the positive review shared by Namita, Vineeta commented, “You’re such a STUNNER! The most gorgeous @trysugar influencer ever.” On the other hand, many ‘Shark Tank India’ fans also joined their banter and expressed their delight, seeing the judges/sharks bond in real life.

While Namita-Vineeta’s banter has been winning over the internet, other judges/sharks: Ashneer Grover (co-founder of BharatPe), Aman Gupta (co-founder of boAt), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth), Peyush Bansal (co-founder of Lenskart) and Anupam Mittal (founder of Shaadi.com), have also been garnering a lot of attention online.

Meanwhile, Namita, who claims to have invested approximately Rs 10 crore in 25 companies that have featured on ‘Shark Tank India’, in a recent interview also confessed investing in TagZ Foods, a startup firm that opted to collaborate with Ashneer Grover while rejecting her and Aman Gupta’s offer on the show. Watch her confession here:

Here are a few more interesting stories related to ‘Shark Tank India’ and its judges:

