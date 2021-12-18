Naked man found beside crashed car in Northallerton

A naked man was discovered next to a crashed car which had ended up on top of a bollard in North Yorkshire.

The driver was breathalysed and arrested for drink-driving after the vehicle was found by police near a car park in Northallerton.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted the incident as part of a 12-hour “tweetathon”, reporting on call-outs during “Mad Friday”, using the hashtag “#NYPfor12”.

A welfare check, drugs arrest and a noise complaint were amongst the other reported incidents.

Police said the incident involving the naked man happened at 00:36 GMT on Saturday 18 December.

The driver was found to be 2.5 times over the legal drink-drive limit. The 29-year-old man, from the Guisborough area, is said to have been driving a grey Peugeot 107 at the time.

Police have added that he remained in custody.

Other incidents featured on the “tweetathon”, which took place from 2pm on Friday until 2am on Saturday, included:

· A 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of affray after officers responded to a domestic incident in York

· A hoax call telling the force to “catch the criminals”

· Five men fighting in the high street in Tadcaster

· A missing teenager in Scarborough

· Report of a couple having sex by garages behind a hotel in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police later tweeted, confirming the “tweetathon” had lasted “over the last 12 hours”. The force called the shift “fairly steady”, despite the 40 999 calls they received after midnight.

