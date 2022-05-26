Nail plus-size summer dressing with Judi Love x Very

Summer dressing can be a minefield – particularly when it comes to workwear.

As the weather hots up, finding pieces that won’t cause you to overheat during sauna-like commutes, while still appearing covered-up, professional and most importantly of all, stylish is not an easy task.

Enter Judi Love. The comedian, presenter and Loose Women panellist who has teamed up with Very to create a collection of summer fashion essentials that cater for curvy silhouettes.

With 9 to 5-ready designs that include tailored blazers, a fuchsia suit, flattering denim and midi wrap dresses, it will simplify the sartorial transition back to the office. Taking you from boardroom to bar, the size-inclusive collection also includes vibrant, fun prints and bold hues that will have you covered on the weekends, too.

Highlights include the floral-print kimono that will form the foundation of your holiday wardrobe as well as a swishy plisse coord in an attractive shade of green. When it comes to your packed social calendar, the occasion-ready frocks will solve wedding guest woes, no matter the dress code.

The curve collection is available in sizes 14 to 28 where close attention is paid to the silhouettes to ensure that they are on-trend as well as flattering.

(Printed Kimono Jacket – Green/Pink: £40, Very.co.uk)

Paired with jeans for a date-night ready look, or thrown over a swimsuit to elevate your holiday wardrobe, this kimono has endless styling potential. The fabric is lightweight and silky with a tie detail to accentuate your curves.

Button Detail Printed Midi Dress: £45, Very.co.uk

(Button Detail Printed Midi Dress – Animal Print: £45, Very.co.uk)

It may seem contradicting but leopard print has the unique ability to be fierce and bold yet neutral, where you can pair it with just about anything in the same way as you would an all-black look. To encourage you to add more colour to your ensemble, it has a pastel pick speckled detail in the spots. The wrap silhouette and tie-waist make for a figure-flattering fit.

(Relaxed Tailored Blazer – Black: £50, Very.co.uk)

From work to the weekend, the power of a blazer cannot be understated. No matter what you layer it over, it will add polish and sophistication to your outfit. This one from Judi Love’s collection has a relaxed silhouette so it can be worn for smart and casual occasions alike.

Stretch Rip Detail Girlfriend Jean: £40, Very.co.uk

(Stretch Rip Detail Girlfriend Jean – Mid Blue: £40, Very.co.uk)

Your hunt for the perfect girlfriend jeans ends here. Simplifying the notoriously challenging task of finding well-fitting denim, the collection includes this pair of mid blue jeans with an on-trend distressed detailing and rolled-up ankles for a relaxed look. The cotton supports investment in the Better Cotton initiative for a sustainable twist.

