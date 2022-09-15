Nagarjuna Talks About Son Chaitanya’s Movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’s Box Office Failure: ‘I Wish It Worked’

Aamir Khan’s ambitious project, Laal Singh Chaddha, released last month in the theatres and performed poorly at the box office. The movie marked Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya, who played a pivotal role in the movie. Khan has been silent about the movie’s failure but Chaitanya’s father, Telugu star Nagarjuna, reacted to Laal Singh Chaddha flopping at the box office and also spoke about the success of his recent movie Brahmastra.

In an interview with PTI, Nagarjuna spoke about his son’s movie not working at the box office. He said, “It is a bittersweet moment. I wish it (Laal Singh Chaddha) had worked good. But it happens, it is an experience. When Chay told me he was doing this Forrest Gump remake, I told him don’t expect to be recognised as a star. This will show you as an actor. And Chai said, ‘I want to be known as an actor also’.”

SEE ALSO: After Samantha Prabhu Admitted Hard Feelings For Naga Chaitanya, He Says It’d Be ‘Crazy’ To Work With Her Again

Meanwhile, the actor revealed how he and his family celebrated each others win as his wife. Amala also returned to the movies with her Telugu feature Oke Oka Jeevitham. He said, “”She did a film after a long time. It was about time travel and it did extremely well. So, there was rejoicing at home. In my family, there are four actors and every year we have bittersweet moments. We all cheer for each other. We all have a get-together on the day of the release. Whatever happens, we have dinner and we all toast to that movie. There is a bittersweet moment every year. Now, it is coming every six months.”

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Nagarjuna Talks About Son Chaitanya's Movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha's Box Office Failure: 'I Wish It Worked'