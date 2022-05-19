Nadine Dorries says 'edgy' Channel 4 News 'doesn't do itself any favours'

Nadine Dorries has said that Channel 4 News “doesn’t do itself any favours”

When asked for her opinion on the television programme, the culture secretary said that it was “edgy.”

Dorries said she “wouldn’t justify” a “news programme whose anchor went out shouting obscenities about the Conservative Party,” referring to claims that former anchor Jon Snow shouted “F*** the Tories” at Glastonbury festival.

The minister is pushing for the public service broadcaster to be privatised.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.