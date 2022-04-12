Myleene Klass has dropped a new summer animal print range at Next and we’re obsessed

We’re well on our way to whipping out the sandals, sunhats and beach bags, and the latest Next collection, designed by Myleene Klass, has supercharged our summer shopping.

Think leopard print dresses, floral tops and a whole lot of bold colours for women, kids and babies. While we haven’t tried any of these pieces yet at IndyBest, we absolutely cannot wait to get our hands on them.

You may recognise Myleene Klass from TV shows like Loose Women, The One Show and Dancing on Ice, her Smooth Radio or Classic FM shows, or from being a noughties pop star. Clearly, she is a woman of many talents!

Fashion designing is just another string to her bow and while clothing is nothing new to the celeb, with collections already on Littlewoods and Mothercare, we think this range may be the best one yet.

Keep reading below to see what we’re lusting over, and spoiler alert, there’s nothing pure and simple about any of these pieces.

Women’s collection

Myleene Klass animal print midi wrap dress: £45, Next.co.uk

(Next.co.uk)

A wrap dress has to be one of the most versatile pieces in any wardrobe, and even with a bold print, this one is no different. Dress it up with heels for a glammed-up party vibe or pair it back with simple white trainers and a denim jacket for everyday errands. If pink isn’t for you, this one also comes in three different colourways with brown, green and yellow prints all available.

Myleene Klass black spot midi dress: £60, Next.co.uk

(Next.co.uk)

Now, you may be thinking this looks like another famous floral print dress brand, and you wouldn’t be wrong, we had to do a double-take too. But, with an asymmetrical hem, clashing prints and angel sleeves, and at £60 it’s definitely topping our wishlist.

Myleene Klass blue high neck floral blouse: £35, Next.co.uk

(Next.co.uk)

A statement blouse is a great transitional piece from spring to summer and can be worn with jeans and a jacket for colder days or shorts and sunglasses for sunny beach strolls. The tie neck adds a great bit of detail and the floaty fit is ideal for warmer weather.

Myleene Klass printed midi dress: £48, Next.co.uk

(Next.co.uk)

Another option for everyday wear. Dress this cheetah print dress up with heels for instant elevation or stick with sandals and trainers for a daytime effortless look. It’s also got a great V-neck neckline to display all your favourite necklaces for a boho-chic vibe.

Myleene Klass floral frill midi wrap dress: £50, Next.co.uk

(Next.co.uk)

Florals for spring, how could we not? This flower print dress is a great take on the spring summer classic. Just as with the other dress options, this can be dressed up or dressed down depending on where you’re going and the intricate pattern means less is more, so you don’t have to worry about pairing anything else with it other than simple shoes.

(Next.co.uk)

If you’re looking for something that can take you from the office to a bar to a restaurant and everything in between, this floral shirt is a great option. It is sheer, so you may want to pop a vest top on underneath, but otherwise the cut and pattern work great with everything from jeans to trousers and skirts.

Baby and kids collection

Myleene Klass baby animal print sleepsuits 2 pack: From £20, Next.co.uk

(Next.co.uk)

Baby clothes are already adorable purely based on their tiny size, but with tigers and leopard print, these ones are even cuter. Whether you’re after a mini-me vibe to match your little one to your new animal print outfit, or just love the look of these on their own, we’re sure we don’t have to persuade you to buy these mini sleepsuits.

Myleene Klass baby sausage dog dungaree and bodysuit set: From £22, Next.co.uk

(Next.co.uk)

We, along with what seems like the rest of the world, are obsessed with sausage dogs. And now your baby can be too. Comprised of both a bodysuit and printed dungarees, any baby will look adorable in this cotton two-piece – we just wish it came in adult size.

Myleene Klass kids animal print shower resistant raincoat: From £28, Next.co.uk

(Next.co.uk)

Spring showers are famous for a reason, and a water-resistant coat is a must-have for your little one all year round. And why not make it more fashionable with a good animal print? At least you’ll be able to spot them from a mile off.

Myleene Klass kids unicorn sweat dress: From £17, Next.co.uk

(Next.co.uk)

Unicorn print is not an animal pattern we see a lot of, but if Myleene is making a case for it then we’re on board. We think this sweet dress will be great for all occasions from birthday parties to non-uniform days. It’s also made with Next cotton – making it part of the better cotton initiative for sustainable farming – which is a definite plus.

Myleene Klass kids animal wellies: £18, Next.co.uk

(Next.co.uk)

If you’ve already added the leopard raincoat (£28, Next.co.uk) to your basket, then we doubt we have to make a strong argument for why the matching wellies deserve a spot too. Made with a rubber outer and a polyester sock lining, they’re sure to keep your little one dry while jumping in puddles.

