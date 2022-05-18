‘My son got sick in the bomb shelter’, Ukrainian mother tells Independent TV

Victoria Bredikhina is a 33-year-old hairstylist who lived in a small town near Kyiv called Vyshhorod, until the Russians started their invasion on 24 February.

She was forced to embark on a long and dangerous journey to save her 5-year-old son, who has pancreatitis and needs to follow a very strict diet.

“I was really scared when we went through Kyiv, because I heard stories of whole families getting shot and I couldn’t see any car in the street that day”, she told Independent TV.

