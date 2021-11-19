‘My heart breaks’: AOC blasts Rittenhouse verdict for proving justice system ‘protects who it was designed for’

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday said the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse on charges stemming from his killing of two men and wounding a third during civil rights protests last year shows the US justice system is protecting the privileged.

“What we are witnessing is a system functioning as designed and protecting those it was designed for,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon, shortly after a jury acquitted Mr Rittenhouse on all charges,

“My heart still breaks for the communities and families whose grief now compounds, and the countless others who will be denied and deprived in similar scenes across the country,” she added.

Her colleague and fellow Democratic “squad” member, Missouri Rep Cori Bush, called Mr Rittenhouse’s acquittal “white supremacy in action” in a separate tweet.

“This system isn’t built to hold white supremacists accountable. It’s why Black and brown folks are brutalized and put in cages while white supremacist murderers walk free,” she wrote. “I’m hurt. I’m angry. I’m heartbroken”.

A Kenosha County, Wisconsin jury found Mr Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges after approximately 26 hours of deliberation. His attorneys argued that he was justified in fatally shooting two and wounding another because he was defending himself from attack.

The 18-year-old’s defence became a cause celebre in right-wing circles since video of the shootings went viral on the night in question.

Several Republican members of Congress have made public offers to hire Mr Rittenhouse as an intern next year.

