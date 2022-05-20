My Chemical Romance paid tribute to their fans who died during the pandemic while performing on stage.

The rock band played the first of three comeback shows in Milton Keynes on Thursday (19 May).

The concerts had been delayed from 2020 due to the pandemic, with fans on social media compiling a list of the fans who had had tickets for the gigs but had died due to Covid-19.

Appearing on stage, frontman Gerard Way held up a flag covered with the names of those fans.

“So, this is kind of crazy because this is our third show, we played two shows,” Way said. “I think actually it was the first night where we were up there, you know, we’re f***ing having a good time. And I was talking about, ‘Oh, it’s been two and a half years, how does it feel?’ and things like that.”

He continued: “It occurred to me later, after the second show, that there was a bunch of people that were probably going to be at these shows that aren’t here with us anymore.”

Explaining that a friend had told him about the lists of names, he held up the flag and shouted: “Thank you” before playing their song “Skylines and Turnstiles”, which opens with the line: “You’re not in this alone.”

My Chemical Romance will play at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes again this weekend on Saturday (21 May) and Sunday (22 May).

Last week, the group released their first song in eight years, titled “The Foundations of Decay”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way waves flag with names of fans who died during pandemic at Milton Keynes show