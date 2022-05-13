My Chemical Romance: Band’s fans are ‘sobbing’ after they release first song in eight years, ‘The Foundations of Decay’

My Chemical Romance fans are in disarray following the band’s release of their first song in eight years, “The Foundations of Decay”.

The six-minute emo rock track was dropped as a surprise, and comes as My Chemical Romance prepare to launch their long-awaited reunion tour.

The band, who had split up in 2013, announced their return in 2019 and played one show that winter. The pandemic, however, meant their tour has been delayed.

My Chemical Romance’s UK and European tour will begin in Cornwall next week, with a stint in North America beginning in Oklahoma City on 20 August.

Fans are beside themselves. “you’re in her dms i’m on the floor sobbing about my chemical romance being an actual active band,” wrote one listener on Twitter.

“did it hurt? when my chemical romance released an absolute banger out of nowhere and made us all go completely insane?” added another.

A third posted: “9/11 references. catholicism. sick breakdown. screaming. incomprehensible vocal delivery. my chemical romance is BACK BABYYYYYYY.”

A fourth joked: “help my fringe .. it’s drooping over my eyes .. my hand .. is uncontrollably reaching for eyeliner .. why… dear god there is a new my chemical romance song.”

My Chemical Romance’s last album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, was released in 2010. After they disbanded, they released a greatest hits album, May Death Never Stop You, that included one new track, “Fake Your Death”.

The band’s current lineup consists of lead vocalist Gerard Way, lead guitarist Ray Toro, rhythm guitarist Frank Iero, and bassist Mikey Way.

It was formed in Newark, New Jersey, soon after the September 11 attacks. Way has spoken numerous times about how witnessing the tragedy made him want to make music.

Last year, they released a statement marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks: “To whom it may concern, 2021 marks the 20 year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Consequently, 9/12 marks the 20 year anniversary of My Chemical Romance.

“Like many of you reading this, 9/11 changed our lives and effected every aspect of our consciousness. Starting Mychem was a direct result of everything we experienced and witnessed during those horrific events. The world changed that day, and the next day we set about trying to change the world…”

