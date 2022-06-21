Musk’s ex-wife says she’s ‘proud’ of their child’s move to sever all ties with him

Elon Musk’s ex-wife says that she’s “proud” of their child for making the move to sever all ties with their biological father.

Formerly known as Xavier Alexander Musk, she is the daughter of the business tycoon and his first wife Justine Wilson, who separated from the Tesla founder in 2008.

The daughter, who recently turned 18, identifies as a trans woman and in an April court filing with the Los Angeles County Superior court, she filed a request to have her name reflect her new gender identity and to sever all ties with her biological father.

“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” the paperwork filed in Santa Monica read.

Mr Musk’s ex-wife took to Twitter on Monday night in what appeared to be in response to her daughter’s decision to sever ties with her famous father.

“’I had a weird childhood,’ my 18 year old said to me,” Ms Wilson tweeted. “’I can’t believe I’m as normal-seeming as I am,’” she added in the tweet, mirroring a conversation Ms Wilson had apparently had with her 18-year-old.

“I said, ‘I’m very proud of you.‘” Ms Wilson tweeted, before adding that their daughter, who filed the petition to take her mother’s maiden name and officialy be called Vivian Jenna Wilson, responded by saying: “I’m proud of myself!”.

A hearing on the name change petition is set to begin on Friday, said the report.

A further explanation of the rift between Mr Musk and his daughter has not emerged yet.

Neither a lawyer who represents Ms Musk nor the Tesla media office has responded to the petition or released any statement on the move.

The child’s decision to sever ties with the SpaceX founder comes at a time when the tech billionaire has signalled that he’s prepared to cross party lines and back Republican politicians for office, some of whom have endorsed legislations that attempt to limit the rights of the transgender community in several US states.

Earlier this month, the richest person on the planet tweeted that he could conceivably see himself throwing his support behind Florida‘s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis if he makes a bid for president in 2024.

Mr DeSantis has come under intense scrutiny from the LGBT+ community, as they argue his recently signed into law “Parental Rights in Education” bill, more critically refered to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, seeks to marginalise vulnerable groups as it prohibits instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Musk’s ex-wife says she’s ‘proud’ of their child’s move to sever all ties with him