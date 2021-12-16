Music industry reacts to death of producer Flow La Movie in private jet crash

Prominent Latin American musicians paid tribute to Flow La Movie after it was confirmed the producer and his family members had died in a plane crash on Wednesday (15 December).

Flow La Movie—real name José Angel Hernandez—was accompanied by his partner Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia and their son Jayden Hernandez on the ill-fated private plane that was headed to Florida.

It reportedly crashed near the Las Américas International Airport fifteen minutes after take-off.

Helidosa Aviation Group, the company that owned the ill-fated Gulfstream IV aircraft, confirmed the news and the identities of the victims—six passengers and three crew members—in a statement posted on social media.

The company added that a full investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the crash.

Despite working for a decade, Hernandez’s career took off in 2018 when he produced “Te Boté” for Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, a song that topped the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart for 14 weeks.

Flow La Movie was also the producer of Nio Garcia’s “AM” and the viral TikTok hit “La Jeepeta”.

With ten years’ experience in the industry, Hernandez launched his own record label and management agency, with artists like io Garcia, Casper Magico and Xound on its roster.

After news of his death broke, fellow musicians, producers and DJs paid tribute to Flow La Movie on social media.

Spanish artist Juan Magan wrote on Instagram: “What a tragedy! A man and his family conquering the world, it wasn’t their turn to go. RIP Flow.”

Singer-songwriter Jay Wheeler posted a video clip and pictures with Flow La Movie on Instagram and captioned his post: “Rest in peace brother, thank you because from the beginning you trusted me and gave me your hand,

Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Don Omar wrote on Instagram: “I am sorry for your loss and that of your family. Thank you for the opportunity to collaborate. Fly high, see you later.”

Musician Farruko shared a photo with the late producer on Instagram with the caption: “What a tragedy my God. Eternal rest to you and your beautiful family @flowlamovie today we are here tomorrow we don‘t know.”

DJ Alex Sensation, Colombian singer J Balvin, and Puerto Rican producer DJ Nelson also remembered Hernandez in the wake of the tragic plane crash.

