Music business legend Clarence Avant’s wife Jacqueline Avant ‘shot dead in home invasion’

Jacqueline Avant, the wife of legendary music industry boss Clarence Avant, has been shot dead during a robbery attempt in the couple’s home in Beverley Hills, Los Angeles, according to reports.

TMZ and multiple other outlets reported on Wednesday that Mrs Avant, 81, was killed when multiple shots were fired during a home invasion in the small hours of that morning.

Mr Avant, 90, dubbed “the godfather of black music”, is a longtime artist manager and record producer famous for his role in fostering numerous black musicians. He and Mrs Avant had been married since 1967.

This story is developing and will be updated.

