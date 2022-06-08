Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

Music Box is back with a more sporadic season of stripped-down sessions.
We’re launching with the hugely talented Santino Le Saint, a producer and multi-instrumentalist who released his debut album, Beautiful Disaster, in November last year.
His moody R&B has drawn comparisons to Frank Ocean.
For Music Box he performed three tracks, including the exquisite “Holy”. Enjoy!
