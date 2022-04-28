Murdered schoolgirl Lily Peters suffered blunt force trauma and strangulation, preliminary autopsy reveals

Murdered schoolgirl Lily Peters suffered from blunt force trauma and strangulation when she was attacked and sexually assaulted by her teenage killer, according to a preliminary autopsy.

Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten told The Independent on Thursday that the preliminary findings confirmed that the 10-year-old’s death was a homicide and that she suffered strangulation and blunt force trauma.

He said that he does not expect the preliminary report to be released as officials plan to wait to release the full autopsy when it is completed in around six weeks’ time.

The preliminary findings support the version of events presented in court on Wednesday, where a 14-year-old boy was charged with her murder.

