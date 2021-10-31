A murder investigation has been launched after a pensioner was found dead in north London.

The man, believed to have been 86, had suffered a head injury, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Officers were called at about 9.40pm on Saturday to a disturbance in Chelmsford Road, Southgate.

They attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course, the force said.

The Met said a 53-year-old man had arrested on suspicion of murder, and that detectives believed he and the dead man knew each other.

The force said the victim’s next of kin had been told of his death and would be supported by specialist officers.

A crime scene remains in place and investigations are ongoing.

Additional reporting by PA Media

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Murder probe after pensioner found dead with head injury in London