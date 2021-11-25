Mura vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Europa Conference League fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham head into their fifth Europa Conference League game sitting in second place in Group G, three points behind table-toppers Rennes.

And with Vitesse just one point behind Antonio Conte’s side, Spurs know anything but a win could leave them in danger of suffering an embarrassing group-stage exit.

Harry Kane netted a hat-trick in their 5-1 win over Mura at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium two months ago, so he could well see this as another opportunity to fill his boots.

But other than Kane, Conte is expected to take a look at members of his squad who have not yet received many minutes since his arrival.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Mura vs Tottenham Hotspur is scheduled to kick off at 5.45pm GMT.

The game takes place at the Stadion Ljudski vrt.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 5.15pm.

BT Sport subscribers can watch the game online and on mobile devices either through the website or BT Sport app.

Team news

Cristian Romero remains sidelined with an injury, although he is not eligible to play anyway after being sent off against Vitesse in Spurs’ last Europa Conference League game. Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt, but Oliver Skipp returns after serving his suspension.

For Mura, Amadej Marosa is expected to come in for Nardin Mulahusejnovic up front following his goal at the weekend. But Ziga Skoflek looks set to miss out through injury.

Predicted line-ups

Mura – Obradovic; Kous, Karamarko, Marusko, Karnicnik, Sturm; Pucko, Lorbek, Horvat, Lotric; Marosa.

Tottenham – Gollini; Sanchez, Dier, Rodon; Doherty, Skipp, Ndombele, Sessegnon; Gil, Kane, Bergwijn.

Odds

Mura – 14/1

Draw – 6/1

Tottenham – 2/11

Prediction

Tottenham should have far too much for the Slovenian side if they play anywhere near what they are capable of. It is very difficult to see anything but an away win, particularly when you consider Conte will be looking intently at some of his fringe players.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Mura vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Europa Conference League fixture online and on TV tonight