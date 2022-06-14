Munawar Faruqui's Distasteful Comment On Justin Bieber's Partial 'Face Paralysis' Post Leaves Twitter Furious

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently won Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show ‘Lock Upp’ is currently facing the internet’s heat for his recent remark on pop sensation Justin Bieber’s partial facial paralysis post. While the two-time Grammy Award winner posted a video revealing his medical condition that left Bieliebers emotional, Faruqui’s distasteful comment seems to have landed him in trouble.

SEE ALSO: Justin Bieber Reveals Suffering From Partial ‘Face Paralysis’ Due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome; Celebs & Fans React

Reacting to Bieber’s post, Faruqui tweeted, “Dear Justin Bieber, I can totally understand. Even here in India the right side not working properly (sic).” But the ‘Lock Upp’ winner’s tweet didn’t go down well with the internet and he ended up facing flak from many Twitter users. Check out their reactions here:

Dear Justin Bieber,

i can totally understand Even here in india right side

not working properly. — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) June 11, 2022

#MunawarFaruqui I am fan of your poetry.recently you get huge fan base In lockup.aur tum aag me ghee dal rahe ho .#disspointed not coz I am hindu.its because I am responsible citizen of india.bad me left wing wale hi pit jate hai.tumlog shuru karte ho hum log khatam #phirronamat — hindu (@R82101734) June 11, 2022

And this tweet is from some one, who’s father was on death bed for a decade,

because he was Paralyzed ☹️

khud ki musibaton py poora lockup roty guzara or doosron ki musibat mazaq hai tumhary liye .

shrm ki baat hai or kitna neechy giro gy neech insan . — Anabia sultan (@Sadia12319879) June 11, 2022

Such a insensitive comment on somebody’s health condition. — A A Faruqui (@tr_ind) June 12, 2022

Meanwhile, revealing his rare neurological disorder on Friday evening, Bieber revealed that partial face paralyses is a symtom of Ramsay Hunt syndrome. “As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” Bieber said.

Check out Bieber’s post here:

While the 28-year-old international pop sensation has cancelled his upcoming Justice World Tour, several fans and close friends from the entertainment industry like Justin Timberlake, Shawn Mendes, Khloé Kardashian and many others also reacted on Bieber’s post.

SEE ALSO: What Is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome? Condition That Has Caused Justin Bieber’s Partial ‘Face Paralysis’

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Munawar Faruqui's Distasteful Comment On Justin Bieber's Partial 'Face Paralysis' Post Leaves Twitter Furious