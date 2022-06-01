Mumsnet user calls PM 'habitual liar' and asks why public should believe anything he says

Posted on June 1, 2022 0

A Mumsnet question and answer session with Boris Johnson opened with a user calling the prime minister a ‘habitual liar’.

The user asked the PM why the public should believe anything he says.

“People throw all sorts of accusations at me about all sorts of things… you’ve just got to look at the record of what I deliver,” Johnson responded.

Mumsnet CEO Justine Roberts said that half of the questions they received for the PM were about “trust and integrity.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Mumsnet user calls PM 'habitual liar' and asks why public should believe anything he says