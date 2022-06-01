Mumsnet user calls PM 'habitual liar' and asks why public should believe anything he says

A Mumsnet question and answer session with Boris Johnson opened with a user calling the prime minister a ‘habitual liar’.

The user asked the PM why the public should believe anything he says.

“People throw all sorts of accusations at me about all sorts of things… you’ve just got to look at the record of what I deliver,” Johnson responded.

Mumsnet CEO Justine Roberts said that half of the questions they received for the PM were about “trust and integrity.”

