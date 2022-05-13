Mummy and me clothing brands to shop if you want to twin with your daughter

While the idea of matching outfits with your parents as a kid may not have been your favourite idea, celebrities are proving that the mini-me look can actually look pretty chic.

Whether it’s Beyoncé and Blue Ivy’s matching floral caftan dresses or Chrissy Teigen twinning with her daughter Luna while on holiday, mother-daughter dressing seems to be increasing in popularity on Instagram.

But it’s not just a new social media thing – in fact, in 2012, a number of designers, including Gucci, Stella McCartney and Lanvin dipped their toes into the childrenswear market by reimagining their fashion lines to accommodate to the younger crowd.

If you’re still on the fence about matching your outfit to your little one, it’s time to cast away those aspersions as the high street has swiftly caught on to the trend, delivering a throng of super stylish ensembles that prove twinning is winning.

From River Island to Boden and A-list approved Reformation, many of our favourite brands have got on board with co-ordinating mum and daughter clothing lines that mean you can match your little one all summer long. Here we’ve handpicked a selection of our favourite labels so you can make sure both of your wardrobes are on point.

Reformation

(Reformation)

A truly lovely capsule collection, Reformation has launched a new sustainable Mummy & Me collection for 2022. Called The Little Ref Collection, it’s one of the chicest things we’ve ever seen and comprises of seven pieces, including breezy dresses and playful summer co-ords, all designed for both mother and daughter. Plus, everything in the range is made from organic cotton-jersey, low-water linen and plant-based fibres.

One of our favourite pieces is the Cyprus dress (£285, Thereformation.com), which of course also comes in the children’s size (£90, Thereformation.com). Both versions are cut in a midi-length with a stylish square neck and, while the adult dress features longer sleeves, those on the child’s offering are short and ideal for keeping cool in the warmer months.

Visit Thereformation.com now

It should come as no surprise that British brand Boden has a full range of family-friendly matching outfit options. From beachwear to dresses and T-shirts, there’s men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, all of which is bright, bold and colourful – perfect for summer dressing. Our favourite?It’s got to be this fun striped blouse (£85, Boden.co.uk) and the tie-detail dress (£37, Boden.co.uk) in the matching print for those aged two to 12-years-old.

Visit Boden.co.uk now

(Seraphine)

If you’re a first-time parent and want to match your sweatshirt to your newborn baby’s babygrow, Seraphine is the destination to know, with a celebrity fanbase that includes Myleene Klass and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. What’s more, both your and your baby’s items will be made from 100 per cent GOTS-certified organic cotton, making them soft and easy on the skin.

We love these striped mama and mini sweatshirts (£69, Seraphine.com) that feature matching slogans in classic red. The adult version is designed to fit through pregnancy and has poppers at the shoulder for easy nursing, while the baby’s version fits from 0 to 6-months.

Visit Seraphine.com now

If you’re a regular reader here at IndyBest you’ll know how much we love Yolke – the brand featured in our guide to the best women’s winter pyjamas, with our writer noting the brand’s “bold prints and matching mini-me versions”. If you’re looking to match your nightwear with your little one, this pair of children’s classic silk pyjamas (£120, Yolke.co.uk) feature the same print as this adult silk eye mask (£22, Yolke.co.uk).

Visit Yolke.co.uk now

Whether you want cosy mini me pyjamas, a matching swimsuit for trips to the beach or stylish hair accessories, Lindex has plenty of co-ordinating pieces for you and your little ones. Proof that you don’t have to sacrifice your favourite trends to start twinning. But our top pick is this green gingham dress (£39.99, Lindex.com) that also comes in children’s sizes (£24.99, Lindex.com). While the adult style is a wrap dress, the mini-me version has a round neckline and adorable puff sleeves.

Visit Lindex.com now

River Island

(River Island)

High street stalwart River Island’s latest mummy and me collection is giving us real carefree summer vibes. With its dreamy selection of dresses and two pieces, matching with your little one has never looked better. We love this blue floral smock dress (£46, Riverisland.com) that’s also available as a top for both older (£20, Riverisland.com) and younger girls (£18, Riverisland.com), meaning you can kit out the whole family.

Visit Riverisland.com now

