Mummified remains of 30,000 year old woolly mammoth found in Canada

The near-complete, mummified remains of a baby woolly mammoth that lived more than 30,000 years ago have been found by a miner working in Canada’s Klondike gold fields.

Analysis suggests the calf is a female, roughly the same size as the 42,000-year-old mummified infant woolly mammoth discovered in Siberia in 2007.

Indigenous people living in the region have named the mammoth calf Nun cho ga, meaning “big baby animal” in the Han language.

Geologists believe the mammoth likely died and was frozen during the Ice Age.

