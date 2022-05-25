Mum of Texas gunman Salvador Ramos breaks silence and says son ‘wasn’t a violent person’

The mother of Texas gunman Salvador Ramos has broken her silence following the school attack that killed 19 students and two teachers and says that her son ‘wasn’t a violent person.’

Adriana Reyes told DailyMail.com that she was “surprised” the 18-year-old had gone on a rampage and massacred 21 people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Ms Reyes spoke out from the hospital bedside of 66-year-old Celia Gonzalez, who was shot in the face by her grandson before he committed one of the deadliest school shootings in American history.

“My son wasn’t a violent person. I’m surprised by what he did,” she told the news outlet from a San Antonio hospital.

“I pray for those families. I’m praying for all of those innocent children, yes I am. They (the children) had no part in this.”

