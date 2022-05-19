Multiversus is having a closed alpha test – here’s how to sign up

MultiVersus is an upcoming free-to-play fighting game developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Much like Super Smash Bros Ultimate or Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, it’s another entry into the genre which pits characters from various properties (in this case, the Warner Bros back catalogue) against each other.

Expect to see Arya Stark from Game of Thrones clash swords with Finn the Human from Adventure Time, or Tom and Jerry take a comically oversized mallet to Shaggy and Velma. Like the name suggets, Multiversus throws caution to the wind when it comes to canonical accuracy.

What sets Multiversus apart from the likes of Smash Bros is a focus on team-ups. Standard battles will take place in a 2 vs 2 format, with various Warner Bros characters being matched up to perform combos, takedowns in order to push their opponents off the level.

While Multiversus doesn’t have a set release date, a closed alpha test is being launched so players can test out the new mechanics of the game, as well as try their hand at the large roster of fighters initially on offer.

If you want to find out how to sign up for the alpha, what characters will be playable and what else to expect, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘MultiVersus’ closed alpha release time in UK

The Multiversus closed alpha will be taking place today, 19 May, from 5pm BST in the UK, with players able to register their interest on the Multiversus website. The closed alpha will be available to play on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam) with full cross-gen and cross-play support.

A Warner Bros game account will need to be registered in order to access the alpha. The testing phase will run until 28 May 2022 at 1am BST.

How to invite friends to the ‘Multiversus’ closed alpha

If you’ve managed to get access to the alpha and want to share in the revelry with your friends, then you can send up to three invites to other players.

In order to do so, simply access your Warner Bros games account, click “invite a friend” in the Multiversus section and send the generated link to up to three of your friends.

What characters will be playable in ‘Multiversus’?

(Warner Bros Interactive)

While a number of characters have already been announced to appear in the upcoming fighting game, Multiversus will start the alpha testing with access to 15 characters:

Batman

Superman

Wonder Woman

Harley Quinn

Shaggy

Velma

Bugs Bunny

Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz

Arya Stark

Jake the Dog

Finn the Human

Steven Universe

Garnet

Tom & Jerry

Reindog

Players should note, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Arya Stark, Steven Universe, and Garnet will be locked at the beginning of the test, but can all be unlocked over time through gameplay. All other characters will be immediately available when the alpha begins.

What levels will be playable in the ‘Multiversus’ alpha test?

Each brawl will be taking place in a number of familiar locations across Warner Bros properties, such as Batman’s Batcave, the tree fort from Adventure Time and Scooby’s haunted mansion. Other levels include: Trophy’s E.D.G.E., Trophy’s E.D.G.E. 2, Classic 3 Platform, and a training Room, which will all be playable during the alpha test.

What game modes will be available in the ‘Multiversus’ alpha test?

While the standard game mode in Multiversus will be a 2 vs 2 team-based cooperative mode, other game modes also include 1 vs 1 matches plus a 4-player free-for-all. There is also a practice mode, so you can test different characters and their various abilities.

What are the recommended PC specs to play ‘Multiversus’?

On the official Multiversus website, both the recommended and required PC specifications have been listed. The game will require 6GB to install, which is quite small for a game nowadays.

Minimum PC specs:

Settings: 60 FPS, low settings, 720p

60 FPS, low settings, 720p CPU: Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-8350

Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-8350 GPU: GeForce GTX 550 Ti or Radeon HD 5850 / Intel UHD 750 or Radeon Vega 8

GeForce GTX 550 Ti or Radeon HD 5850 / Intel UHD 750 or Radeon Vega 8 RAM: 4 GB

Recommended PC specs:

Settings: 60 FPS, high settings, 1080p

60 FPS, high settings, 1080p CPU: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 5 1200

Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 5 1200 GPU: GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon R9 270

GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon R9 270 RAM: 8 GB

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or videogames then try one of these codes:

Looking to get your hands on a new Nintendo console? These are the best deals on the Switch this month

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Multiversus is having a closed alpha test – here’s how to sign up