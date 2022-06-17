Multiple people shot at church in Alabama as suspect taken into custody

Multiple people have been shot at a church potluck dinner in Alabama with the suspect taken into custody, according to police.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department says the violence unfolded at St Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Thursday evening.

“At approximately 6.22pm Central Time the Vestavia Hills Police Department responded to Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive Vestavia Hills, AL on a call of an active shooter. Multiple law enforcement agencies and fire departments responded to the scene. The VHPD confirms multiple people were shot. The suspect is in custody,” the department said in a statement.

According to the church’s website, there was a “Boomers Potluck” at 5pm in the Parish Hall today.

Authorities have not made public the nature or severity of the injuries. The victims were taken to hospitals in Birmingham, Alabama, including UAB and Grandview Medical Center.

