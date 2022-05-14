‘Multiple’ people shot and suspect in custody following supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York

A suspect is in custody following a mass shooting outside a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, where police report “mulitiple” victims struck by gunfire after a shooter opened fire on 14 May.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she is “closely monitoring” the incident and has advised residents to avoid the area.

A statement from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office offers “condolences to the family and friends” of victims.

This is a developing story

