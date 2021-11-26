Multiple people killed in Kansas accident involving train, report says

Multiple people have been killed in a Thanksgiving Day accident in Kansas involving a train, a report says.

The incident happened around 6.30pm in rural Miami County, according to KCTV.

“The rural area is just south of W. 255th Street, east of 169 Highway. It is technically in Miami County. For general landmarks, it’s south of Spring Hill and east of Hillsdale Reservoir,” said the KCTV report.

The incident was confirmed in a Facebook post by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

“Emergency crews are actively working a deadly crash in the area of 255th and Wagstaff in rural Miami County. Please avoid the area. Media staging is on Wagstaff east of Ridgeview. No further details are available at this time,” the post stated.

