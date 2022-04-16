Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall, police say

A shooting at a shopping mall in Columbia, South Carolina, has left multiple people injured, police said.

Authorities said the shooting occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Columbiana Centre, a one storey indoor mall.

“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention,” police tweeted. “The extent of injuries unknown at this time.”

Police said they are evacuating the mall and working to assess the scene.

They did not immediately release additional details and it is unclear if the reported injuries are from gunfire.

The main entrance of the amll on Harbison Boulevard has been closed off and part of I-26 West are closed due to the incident.

Initial reports had officers responding to a report of shots before police confirmed a shooting had occurred.

A heavy police and emergency vehicle presence has been reported and many people are attempting to leave the area.

At least one ambulance was seen leaving the mall parking lot shortly after 3pm.

Families who have been separated in the confusion can be reunited with their loved ones at the nearby Fairfield Inn on Columbiana Drive.

The State reports that armed officers were seen walking into a branch of Dave & Busters at the mall at about 3.20pm.

More follows…