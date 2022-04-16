Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall, police say

A shooting at a shopping mall in Columbia, South Carolina, has left multiple people injured, police said.

Authorities said the shooting occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Columbiana Centre, a one storey indoor mall.

“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention,” police tweeted. “The extent of injuries unknown at this time.”

The State reports Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly saying multiple people have been shot, but there are no fatalities reported.

Eight people have been taken for medical treatment, but it’s not certain how many of those people were shot. Some might have been trampled after shots were fired.

No arrests have been made, and officers are “going store to store and closet to closet searching for someone with a weapon,” Mr Kelly said.

The search is part of the process of clearing the mall of all shoppers, some of whom may have sheltered in place.

Further tweets from the police read: “Law enforcement teams have been strategically making sure that the [Columbiana Centre] has been ‘cleared.’ No other reports of injuries.”

Employees inside the mall who were told to shelter in place for safety were instructed to wait until law enforcement officers come to them for a protected escort and not to leave until told to do so by proper authorities.

Those in hiding in the mall were instructed to call 911 and safe passage would be arranged.

The main entrance of the mall on Harbison Boulevard has been closed off and parts of I-26 West are also closed due to the incident.

Initial information had officers responding to a report of shots before police confirmed a shooting had occurred.

A heavy police and emergency vehicle presence has been reported and many people are attempting to leave the area.

At least one ambulance was seen leaving the mall parking lot shortly after 3pm.

Families who have been separated in the confusion can be reunited with their loved ones at the nearby Fairfield Inn on Columbiana Drive.

The State reports that armed officers were seen walking into a branch of Dave & Busters at the mall at about 3.20pm.

Local news reports say the mall is usually very busy at this time of day on a weekend.

More follows…