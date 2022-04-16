Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall, police say

A shooting at a shopping mall in Columbia, South Carolina, has left multiple people injured, police said.

Authorities said the shooting occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Columbiana Centre, a one storey indoor mall.

“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention,” police tweeted. “The extent of injuries unknown at this time.”

Police evacuated the mall.

The State reports Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly saying multiple people have been shot, but there are no fatalities reported.

Eight people have been taken for medical treatment, but it’s not certain how many of those people were shot. Some might have been trampled after shots were fired.

The main entrance of the mall on Harbison Boulevard has been closed off and parts of I-26 West are closed due to the incident.

Initial information had officers responding to a report of shots before police confirmed a shooting had occurred.

A heavy police and emergency vehicle presence has been reported and many people are attempting to leave the area.

At least one ambulance was seen leaving the mall parking lot shortly after 3pm.

Families who have been separated in the confusion can be reunited with their loved ones at the nearby Fairfield Inn on Columbiana Drive.

The State reports that armed officers were seen walking into a branch of Dave & Busters at the mall at about 3.20pm.

More follows…