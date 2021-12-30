Multiple Colorado towns evacuated as 110mph winds spark wildfires

Multiple towns in the Boulder, Colorado, area are under mandatory evacuation orders after strong winds set off multiple wildfires.

Gusts as powerful as 110mph knocked over power lines and sparked grass fires near the town of Superior and city of Louisville, according to officials.

Residents as well as hospital patients in the area were ordered to leave.

“This is becoming a very high impact wind event for our area, please take it seriously and abide by any evacuation orders from local authorities,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.

