The teaser of Adipurush has left the internet in fumes as it featured some really bad VFX and CGI and is based on the Hindu epic Ramayan. Mukesh Khanna is the latest celeb to talk about the teaser of the movie and some harsh words. The actor said that the makers are using religion to sell the movie and investing Rs 100 crores and more will to make a movie good.

In a video that he uploaded YouTube, Mukesh Khanna said, “Not everyone may agree with me, but Hindu Gods are not handsome. They are beautiful. They are not handsome like (Arnold) Schwarzenegger. Look at Ram or Krishna for example. They are not bodybuilders, they have a soft, docile, and grand look on their faces. No one can claim they met Ram or Krishna, but from whatever we have seen over the years, they have a feminine look. People who worship them never think of Ram or Hanuman with moustaches.”

He added, “You cannot change the look of our characters. Saif Ali Khan’s character has been given a Mughal look. Are you making fun? Pardon me for saying it straight, but the film will not work, there will be reactions. With VFX or by spending Rs 100 – Rs 1000 crore you cannot make Ramayan. It is based on the values, characterizations, and performances, dialogues and looks.”

He further bashed Adipurush and said, “But you want to make it like Avatar, then don’t claim that you are making Ramayan. Stop saying that this is Ramayan. I want to warn the rich people ‘do not use your money to change our rituals, religion or epics.”

The movie stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles and is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 500 crore and is the mots expensive Indian movie to be ever made. The movie will be releasing on 12 January 2023.

Source Link : Mukesh Khanna Has Harsh Criticism For 'Adipurush' Teaser; Says 'Hindu Gods Are Not Bodybuilders'