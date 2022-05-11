Mukesh Bhatt Responds To Mahesh Babu's Controversial Comment, Says “If Bollywood Can’t Afford His Price, Then Very Good”

South superstar Mahesh Babu’s comments on his future in Bollywood has kicked off another controversy amid the ongoing language debate. While the talented actor explained his stance in a recent press conference, Bollywood supporters have been slamming the actor for his controversial comments on the Hindi film industry, however, Bollywood producer Mukesh Bhatt seems to have a completely different perspective about the situation.

Sharing his views on the ongoing debate, Mukesh Bhatt told IndiaToday.in, “He is a very successful actor and keeping to his requisite of what he wants to get in terms of gratification of our films, if Bollywood cannot work to his expectations, then there is nothing wrong with it.”

While the Bollywood producer was all praise for Mahesh Babu’s acting skills and the popularity he has garnered over the years, Mukesh Bhatt’s comment did grab a lot of attention. While the internet seems to be divided over the ongoing controversy, Mahesh Babu said, “I strongly feel, why should we go to another industry by leaving ours behind?” at a recent press conference where he was asked about his views on the negative reactions his comments received. Read more about it here.

The entire episode began a couple of days before when Mahesh Babu was asked about his plans to foray into Bollywood in future at the promotional event of his upcoming movie. Sharing his views on the same, Mahesh Babu had said, “I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me.”

