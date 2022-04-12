Mudslides and flooding kill at least 45 people in South Africa

Torrential downpours and flooding have triggered mudslides leaving at least 45 people dead in South Africa.

Waters poured through the city of Durban and surrounding areas in KwaZulu-Natal province on Tuesday. Local officials expect the death toll to rise.

This article is being updated

