MTV EMAs 2021: Little Mix wins award for Best UK & Ireland Act ahead of Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran

British girl group Little Mix won the MTV European Music Award for Best UK & Ireland Act 2021 on Sunday (14 November).
The group was up against singers such as Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran, in what was their sixth nomination in the category. Little Mix has won the Best UK & Ireland award a total of five times.
Accepting the award remotely on behalf of Little Mix, Jade Thirwall said: “Thank you so, so much. This is amazing, to win Best UK & Ireland Act again. Thank you, thank you, thank you – we can’t believe it.”
She added: “We’re so gutted that we can’t be at the show tonight, but thank you so much to MTV and all of our incredible, incredible fans for their support. It really does mean the world to myself and the girls.”
In addition to being nominated for the regional award, “Bad Habits” singer Sheeran was also up for Best Artist, Best Pop, Best Song, and Best Video.
In the end, Sheeran took home the awards for Best Song (for “Bad Habits”) and Best Artist – ahead of Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Lil Nas X.
The singer, whose new album = (Equals) came out last month, was also among the artists who performed at the show. Sheeran opened the night with his new single “Overpass Graffiti”, and also performed his hit “Shivers” later on.
Meanwhile, K-pop sensation BTS was crowned winners in the Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Group, and Biggest Fans category.
Lil Nas X, who also skipped the live ceremony at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Budapest, took home the award for Best Video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”.
His acceptance video featured the 22-year-old as a fast food restaurant employee, working the drive-through counter, when a customer hands him the award.
Other notable winners include British singer-songwriter Yungblud, who was honoured as the Best Alternative act; Saweetie, who became the sixth consecutive female musician to be crowned Best New artist at the EMAs; and Taylor Swift, who was chosen as the best American artist this year.
While Justin Beiber received a staggering eight nominations last night, the singer did not win any EMAs.
Here are all the winners from the MTV EMAs 2021:
Best Artist:
Ed Sheeran – WINNER
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop:
BTS – WINNER
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song:
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – WINNER
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber – “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – “STAY”
Best Video:
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – WINNER
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Justin Bieber – “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Taylor Swift – “Willow”
Best Collaboration:
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – WINNER
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – “STAY”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
Best New:
Saweetie – WINNER
GiveonGriff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic:
David Guetta – WINNER
Calvin Harris
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock:
Måneskin – WINNER
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
The Killers
Best Alternative:
YUNGBLUD – WINNER
Twenty One Pilots
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
WILLOW
Best Latin:
Maluma – WINNER
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop:
Nicki Minaj – WINNER
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Best K-Pop:
BTS – WINNER
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
TWICE
Best Group:
BTS – WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Biggest Fans:
BTS – WINNER
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video For Good:
Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – WINNER
Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”
girl in red – “Serotonin”
H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
Lil Nas X –“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Best US Act:
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Best UK & Ireland Act:
Little Mix – WINNER Dua Lipa
Dave
Ed Sheeran
KSI
Best India Act:
DIVINE – WINNER
Raja Kumari
Ananya Birla
Zephyrtone
Kaam Bhaari x Spitfire x Rākhis
