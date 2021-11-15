MTV EMAs 2021: Little Mix wins award for Best UK & Ireland Act ahead of Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran

British girl group Little Mix won the MTV European Music Award for Best UK & Ireland Act 2021 on Sunday (14 November).

The group was up against singers such as Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran, in what was their sixth nomination in the category. Little Mix has won the Best UK & Ireland award a total of five times.

Accepting the award remotely on behalf of Little Mix, Jade Thirwall said: “Thank you so, so much. This is amazing, to win Best UK & Ireland Act again. Thank you, thank you, thank you – we can’t believe it.”

She added: “We’re so gutted that we can’t be at the show tonight, but thank you so much to MTV and all of our incredible, incredible fans for their support. It really does mean the world to myself and the girls.”

In addition to being nominated for the regional award, “Bad Habits” singer Sheeran was also up for Best Artist, Best Pop, Best Song, and Best Video.

In the end, Sheeran took home the awards for Best Song (for “Bad Habits”) and Best Artist – ahead of Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Lil Nas X.

The singer, whose new album = (Equals) came out last month, was also among the artists who performed at the show. Sheeran opened the night with his new single “Overpass Graffiti”, and also performed his hit “Shivers” later on.

Meanwhile, K-pop sensation BTS was crowned winners in the Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Group, and Biggest Fans category.

Lil Nas X, who also skipped the live ceremony at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Budapest, took home the award for Best Video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”.

His acceptance video featured the 22-year-old as a fast food restaurant employee, working the drive-through counter, when a customer hands him the award.

Other notable winners include British singer-songwriter Yungblud, who was honoured as the Best Alternative act; Saweetie, who became the sixth consecutive female musician to be crowned Best New artist at the EMAs; and Taylor Swift, who was chosen as the best American artist this year.

While Justin Beiber received a staggering eight nominations last night, the singer did not win any EMAs.

Here are all the winners from the MTV EMAs 2021:

Best Artist:

Ed Sheeran – WINNER

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop:

BTS – WINNER

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song:

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – WINNER

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber – “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – “STAY”

Best Video:

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – WINNER

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Justin Bieber – “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “Willow”

Best Collaboration:

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – WINNER

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – “STAY”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Best New:

Saweetie – WINNER

GiveonGriff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic:

David Guetta – WINNER

Calvin Harris

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock:

Måneskin – WINNER

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

The Killers

Best Alternative:

YUNGBLUD – WINNER

Twenty One Pilots

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

WILLOW

Best Latin:

Maluma – WINNER

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop:

Nicki Minaj – WINNER

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Best K-Pop:

BTS – WINNER

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

TWICE

Best Group:

BTS – WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Biggest Fans:

BTS – WINNER

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video For Good:

Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – WINNER

Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”

girl in red – “Serotonin”

H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Lil Nas X –“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Best US Act:

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Best UK & Ireland Act:

Little Mix – WINNER Dua Lipa

Dave

Ed Sheeran

KSI

Best India Act:

DIVINE – WINNER

Raja Kumari

Ananya Birla

Zephyrtone

Kaam Bhaari x Spitfire x Rākhis

