MTK Global to ‘cease operations’ following Daniel Kinahan allegations

The boxing management company, MTK Global, is “to cease operations” by the end of the month following the sanctioning of its founder Daniel Kinahan by the United States government.

A statement from MTK Global, released during the press conference to promote the upcoming heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, read: “As a business we have faced unprecedented levels of unfair scrutiny and criticism since the sanctioning by the US Government of Daniel Joseph Kinahan.

“It is a matter of public record that Mr Kinahan’s involvement in MTK ceased in 2017, and despite repeated reassurances in this regard, unfounded allegations about his ongoing association with us and our fighters persist.

“Since leading promoters have now informed us that they will be severing all ties with MTK and will no longer work with our fighters, we have taken the difficult decision to cease operations at the end of this month.

“MTK prospered because we always put the long term interests of our fighters at the heart of what we do. Our priority in the weeks ahead will be to ensure that our world class boxers are supported to find new partnerships as swiftly as possible.”

