M&S’s dupe of The Row’s fisherman sandals are a summer must-have

Each summer, a designer sandal comes along that’s destined to dominate your Instagram feed and be replicated across the high street. Luxury label The Row – founded by the Olson twins – is a master maker of It-girl shoes that do just that.

While last year its Nineties-style platform flip-flops commanded proceedings, for 2022, it’s the brand’s cage leather sandals that are set to be the seasonal staple.

But with their eye-watering £860 price-tag, we’ll admit they aren’t the most affordable choice. The good news for us, is that M&S have produced one of this summer’s best alternatives to the designer sandal – and they’re just £45.

The Fisherman-style shoes come in a minimalist black and a statement off-white – with both pairs having already sold out once.

Now, they’re back but there is still a 14-day dispatch time due to popular demand – so you’ll want to be quick in picking up a pair for yourself. Here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s take on The Row’s cult cage sandals.

With their luxurious – and not to mention comfortable – look, it’s no surprise that M&S’s caged shoes have been causing a stir.

Boasting the same leather thick straps and open round toe as The Row’s £815-dearer sandals (£860, Ssense.com), the easy-to-wear style is perfect for tapping into the Fisherman-style shoe trend. The classic style is given a contemporary upgrade by both The Row and M&S with the on-trend chunky sole.

Available in sizes from 3-8 (including half sizes), the pair are secured with a buckle fastening and finished with antibacterial padding to help keep them – and your feet – fresher for longer.

If the black isn’t for you, the off-white colourway is equally as chic (£45, Marksandspencer.com) with the affordable alternative being near-identical to The Row’s ivory caged classic pair (£860, Mytheresa.com).

