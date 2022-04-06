M&S’s £30 basket bag is the perfect high street alternative to Loewe’s £400 tote

Few bags are as timeless as Loewe’s basket bag. A bestseller since its launch three years ago, it ticks all the boxes as a perfect summer tote.

But if you’ve not got the spare £400 to drop on the designer raffia tote, M&S has a straw alternative that even Jane Birkin would be envious of.

Costing just £29.99, the high street stalwart’s take on the classic design is a fraction of the cost of Loewe’s, yet boasts the same straw basket style, as well as the tanned leather handles and patch.

Whether paired with a floaty dress or used to carry your belongings for a day on the beach, basket bags are a summer staple for good reason – they’re both practical and stylish.

Owing to its popularity, the bag has already sold out in Loewe’s signature tan colour at M&S, but the dupe is still available in a chic white colourway. There’s also a larger option for those craving more space in their accessory. Here’s everything you need to know.

Handmade from straw with contrasting faux leather handles and a patch, M&S’s mini tote rivals Loewe’s basket bag (£395, Selfridges.com) with its rustic aesthetic.

Inside you’ll find a cotton drawstring pouch and zip pocket to keep your possessions neat and safe.

Loewe’s brown leather basket bag is the label’s most recognisable, and its most popular, meaning it’s no surprise that M&S’s natural tan colourway is now sold out, alongside the muted yellow tone. We’re in contact with M&S to see when it might be back.

In the meantime, the straw bag is still available in a pearl white leather design that gives Loewe’s natural white tote (£375, Selfridges.com) a run for its money.

And if you’re after a more spacious tote, M&S has a larger basket bag available in the same white colourway for only a tenner more (£39.99, Marksandspencer.com).

