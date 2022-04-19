MSNBC analyst joins fight in Ukraine

MSNBC’s newly-departed foreign policy analyst Malcolm Nance has joined the Ukrainian forces to help them fight the Russian invasion, he revealed on Monday.

A retired Naval intelligence officer, Mr Nance told Joy Reid on The Reid Out that he joined Ukraine’s international legion about a month ago.

He said: “The more I saw of the war going on, the more I thought, ‘I’m done talking, all right? It’s time to take action here. I am here to help this country fight … what essentially is a war of extermination. This is an existential war and Russia has brought it to these people and they are mass murdering civilians, and there are people here like me who are here to do something about it.’”

Mr Nance also told the Daily Beast that “the international legion is one of the best-kept secrets in the country”.

“That’s the story. They were higher-level people than I am. Most journalists have never seen an actual member or been following freelancers all over the battlefield. I really can’t tell you how diverse a group it really is. It is literally a multinational force of men and women who are here to defend Ukraine.”

He added: “I was very touched when I met the first platoon and saw they were here for the right reasons. They were not here just to get guns.”

