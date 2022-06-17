'Ms Marvel': Zenobia Shroff On Western Media Mistaking Her For Another Actress; Says 'Not All Brown People Look Alike'

After the phenomenal success of ‘Moon Knight’, ‘Loki’, ‘WandaVision’ and other shows, Marvel seems to have hit the bull’s eye once again with their new show ‘Ms Marvel’. While the new show (which dropped last week) has been roaring on social media, actress Zenobia Shroff, who essays the role of Muneeba Khan in ‘Ms Marvel’, seems quite upset with western media.

From mistaking her for another Indian actress to spelling her name wrong, the blunders made by popular western media houses have left Shroff disappointed. Shared a screenshot of the article on Instagram, she wrote, “Hey @nytimes Not all brown people look alike !!! it’s 2022 and while we appreciate your article I don’t appreciate you not doing your research. My name is Zenobia Shroff and I play #muneebakhan. I am not @nimrabucha whom I do happen to adore but we are TWO different people. As @kumailn once said hey I know it’s confusing there’s a lot of us but it’s time to wake up. The micro aggressions continues. End it NOW!”

Furthermore, in a discussion with Hindustan Times, Shroff even highlighted the point that there has been no response from the publications yet. “I have been misidentified and misrepresented so many times in my career in the past, there’s an entire section in my one-woman show devoted only to the mispronunciation of my name,” she added.

Same goes for you @IndieWire . I appreciate the shout out in the review but if you’re too lazy to spell my last name it doesn’t mean anything pic.twitter.com/6iIJ4xEm3e — zenobia shroff (@ZenobiaShroff) June 9, 2022

Shroff, who keeps shuttling between the US and India due to professional commitments has worked in a series of movies and shows. Apart from acting, Shroff also taught drama in Mumbai and New York.

Talking about ‘Ms Marvel’, the new Marvel show has received good response from critics and audience. And in addition to Shroff, the show also stars Iman Vellani, Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan, Matt Lintz, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, and many other talented actors.

