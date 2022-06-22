'Ms. Marvel' Star Rish Shah On Representation: 'Why Can't The World Imagine A Pakistani Superhero?' (Exclusive)

Marvel’s latest show Ms. Marvel, released earlier this month and has been making waves across the world. The show introduced the first ever Pakistani superhero, Kamala Khan played by Iman Vellani. Ms. Marvel has been receiving a positive response from the critics and being praised by the audience for its desi representation. Not just Iman Vellani, several other actors will also be making their MCU through the show including actor Rish Shah. Shah plays the role of Kamran, Kamala’s friend and love interest.

We recently caught up with Shah and exclusively spoke about what South-Asian representation means to him. The actor said that it was high time that people started imagining that a Pakistani Muslim superhero can exist. Shah also spoke about the equation between his character Kamran and Iman’s character Kamala Khan. Read excerpts from our conversation with Ms. Marvel star Rish Shah below.

From what we’ve seen so far, Kamran is a great friend to Kamala. Little more than that maybe. But comic fans are hyped because Kamran himself has some superpowers, so how does it play out from here?

I think that he is a very mysterious character, you have hit the nail on the head that they have this connection between them, there is a spark between them, and I’m too afraid of saying anything else, I’m scared of Marvel’s security.

The South-Asian community is finally getting representation on a global level, and Kamala is the first Muslim MCU superhero. How does it feel to be a part of something so monumental? Does representation really matter?

Representation is the most important thing to me, I hope the industry is starting to make the change wherein South Asian representation is normalized. The world can imagine aliens why can’t they imagine a Pakistani superhero. It’s exciting to see Kamala and Iman in this light and hopefully, we get to see more stories like these. This is just one story, one community and one superhero, there are so many more stories. I hope Ms.Marvel resonates with people across cultures and inspires people to come out with their stories.

Ms. Marvel follows the story of Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American high school student from Jersey City , a fangirl of the Avengers, particularly Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel. She is having a hard time to fit in and gains the ability to harness cosmic energy. The series will serve as a set-up for the film The Marvels (2023), in which Vellani will reprise her role as Khan along with additional cast members from the series. Read our review of Ms.Marvel here.

