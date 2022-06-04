Marvel’s upcoming TV show Ms. Marvel is going be delight for all desi MCU fans. The show will be introducing MCU’s first Muslim superhero Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, that will be played by Pakistani actress Iman Vellani. Apart from that Indian actors like Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff and Saagar Shaikh also play an important part in the show. Also actors like Farhan Akhtar and Fawad Khan will also be making their MCU debut through the show.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mohan Kapur, who plays Kamala’s father in the show, spoke about Fawad and Farhan’s cameo in the show. Kapur was asked if he was upset that Farhan Akhtar and Fawad Khan were getting more focus despite their role being smaller than his. Kapur replied and said, “They are stars. Just on hearing their names, the audience goes to buy tickets. They have earned that. We are making their mark. They are actually helping us.”

He added, “When we heard that Fawad and Farhan are doing it (the show), we were so excited. Imagine the flip the show is going to get in South Asia and world over, because they have fans all over. It’s a huge thing. It’s very small if you start thinking ‘I am in more episodes, so why are they talking about them’. That’s a very small way of thinking. They propped us up.”

Ms. Marvel is scheduled to premiere on June 8, 2022, and will consist of six episodes. The series will serve as a set-up for the film The Marvels (2023), in which Vellani will reprise her role as Khan along with additional cast members from the series. Watch the trailer here.

Source Link : 'Ms. Marvel' Star Mohan Kapur Spills About Farhan Akhtar And Fawad Khan's Cameo In The MCU Show