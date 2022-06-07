‘Ms. Marvel’ Review: Iman Vellani Shines As The First Muslim MCU Superhero In A South Asian Dream-Come-True Show

The wait is finally over! Marvel’s first Muslim superhero is here and she is everything we expected and more. The screener gave us access to two episodes of Disney’s Ms. Marvel but it is enough to figure out that Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan is MCU’s new bright shero! Created by Bisha K. Ali who has co-written the show with Sana Amanat, the newest series has the attention of the viewer from the word go, thanks to its world-building. That and the authenticity with which the makers have brought aspects of South Asian and Pakistani culture to the light. And to Directors Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who have all brought the vision to life with storytelling that will keep you invested till the credits are over.

With pitch-perfect casting, the entire ensemble puts its best foot forward with Vellani who has got better screen presence than many twice her age and experience. A natural in front of the screen, it is Vellani’s effortless charm that works wonders in keeping her viewers thoroughly entertained. No, we’ve not yet feasted our eyes on Farhan Akhtar or Fawad Khan yet but something tells us, it is only going get better from here. Read the episodic review below.

If you’re a Brown girl, there are chances that you’ve swooned over Shah Rukh Khan in DDLJ when he stretches his arms in the air in the middle of a sarson ka khet. Ms. Marvel is relatable that way and in more ways than just that. She is not your school-going girl though; New Jersey-bred Kamala stays with her moderately conservative parents, and an elder brother. She is surrounded by her cool friends Bruno and Nakia and is fascinated by a smoldering Kamran played by Rish Shah.

But things turn ‘cosmic’ when she sneaks into AvengerCon cause hear this, she is the biggest self-proclaimed Captain Marvel fan there exists! Speaking of Kamala, she is a spunky little nerd who can’t have enough of the mighty Carol Danvers. She is knee-deep in research about her origin story and YouTube edits about her glory. She is doodling and staring off into space and we get it! You even might mistake her entire personality about being a fan-girl. But in reality, Kamala is so much more than her loyalties. So much more than a Muslim girl from New Jersey or an immigrant kid who is trying her best to navigate American life.

Having said that, Pakistani music and Bollywood (read SRK) references serve as the perfect fan service. There’s even her Arabic name pendant that adds flair to her character and makes her who she is. A bonafide day dreamer! And major props to Iman Vellani who is just splendid as Kamala. It is hard to believe that she is a newcomer. Especially when she tries to get a hold of her newly found powers. She is not afraid to make herself heard in the masjid and is in possession of nuances that add complexity to her performance. It is imperative to note that story deviates from that of the comics but we’re not complaining. Yes, all she ever wanted was to go to AvengerCon and win the Captain Marvel cosplay contest. But as fate would have it, she bags a lot more than a competition; she finds her hands on a piece of heirloom and the magic that she always believed was out in the universe. In a world full of vitriol and hate, it’s a reassuring, cinematic moment.

Now, the NRI fashion scene has not changed much since Diet Sabya broke it done on Instagram stories. Neither has the way Brown parents and their overbearing parenting is a universal theme. And I understand because even my mom still reprimands me about a tight, body-hugging suit. So it doesn’t matter if Kamala wants to emulate her shero, she is met with utter and predictable disdain. Without getting too spoiler-y, thanks to Bisha K Ali’s authentic world-building, it is South Asian excellence all the way. Be it Raja Kumari’s rap song or Ritviz’s melody, everything is rooted in culture and identity and marks a great deal of importance for representation.

Ms. Marvel is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on June 8 with episodes dropping every Wednesday.

Cover artwork by Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

