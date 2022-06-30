'Ms. Marvel': Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan To Play Kamala Khan's Grandfather? Here's What We Know

Marvel Studio seems to have struck the right chord with the audience as its newest show ‘Ms. Marvel’ continues to garner good reviews while impressing the audience and critics. And with multi-talented Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar making his presence felt in the Marvel series by pulling off the intense character of Waleed with panache, several reports suggest that the next episode of ‘Ms. Marvel’ would introduce us to Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s character.

While several fan theories related to the popular Pakistani actor’s character in the show made rounds on the internet, a monochrome photo of Fawad featured in the fourth episode of ‘Ms. Marvel’ and confirmed the fact that he will be essaying the character of Kamala Khan’s grandfather, Hasan. And after a blink-and-miss appearance in episode 4, Marvel is expected to explore the past (Kamala’s ancestor’s story) and feature more of Fawad Khan’s character in the next episode.

On the other hand, the recently released episode did reveal details about the Clandestines and Kamala’s powers, but with Kamala currently ending up in the partition era post an intense fight, it’ll be interesting to see how things unfold. And with Kamala trying to connect the dots of her family’s connection with the ancient bangle, episode 5 is sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Available in multiple languages on Disney Plus Hotstar, ‘Ms. Marvel’ also features Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Saagar Shaikh, Mohan Kapur and Rish Shah, apart from Iman Vellani.

