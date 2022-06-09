'Ms. Marvel' Maybe A Shah Rukh Khan Fan But Iman Vellani's Favourite Bollywood Actor Is Aamir Khan; Watch

Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani, who plays the titular role in Marvel’s newly-released show Ms. Marvel, expressed her desire to team up with Aamir Khan during the promotions of her show. Well, Vellani’s on-screen character may be a Shah Rukh Khan fan, but in real life, the young actress is a die-hard fan of Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist.

Talking about Bollywood, in the promotional video, Vellani even revealed that her favourite Bollywood movies were ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ which features her co-star Farhan Akhtar. While she is all praise for her Indian co-star, the young Marvel actress expressed her desire to team up with Aamir Khan soon while calling him a ‘phenomenal’ actor. Watch Vellani talk of Aamir and Bollywood here:

While Marvel’s recently released show ‘Ms. Marvel’ introduces Vellani’s character Kamala Khan as a Muslim-American teenage girl, who is a huge superhero fan, the show has been receiving a good response from critics and the audience. Read Mashable India’s review of ‘Ms. Marvel’ here.

Apart from Vellani, the Marvel show also features Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh, and many other talented actors. ‘Ms. Marvel’ which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is helmed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Mohan and Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy.

Cover Image: Instagram

