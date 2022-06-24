'Ms Marvel': Matt Lintz Was Almost Cast As MCU's New Spider-Man; Actor Reveals

Iman Vellani starrer web show ‘Ms Marvel’ is off to a flying start as it continues to trend on various social platforms with positive reviews. While the show has managed Marvel to continue its Phase 4 success streak post ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’ and ‘Moon Knight’, ‘Ms Marvel’ has finally given helped Matt Lintz fulfil his destiny of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a recent conversation with Insider, the ‘Walking Dead’ star revealed that he was one of the top contenders to bag the role of Spider-Man, but eventually lost it to Tom Holland. “I was in the top for Spider-Man, which eventually went to this guy, Tom Holland. I don’t know if you know who he is,” Lintz quipped.

While Lintz character Bruno Carrelli has been well-appreciated by the audience, ‘The Walking Dead’ actor revealed meeting Holland on the sets of ‘Ms Marvel’. “I just got to speak to him, and I look up to him in so many ways. He’s such an amazing person and an actor and it seems like life has come full circle,” Lintz added while talking about his conversation with Holland.

While Vellani essays the lead role of Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel in the new MCU show, it also stars Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, and other talented actors in pivotal roles as well.

On the other hand, Holland, who was last seen in Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, is all set to play Fred Astaire in the upcoming biopic based on the life of the legendary multi-talented actor.

