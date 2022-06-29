'Ms. Marvel': Marvel Studios Finally Introduces Farhan Akhtar But Ends Up Goofing Up His Name – Watch Teaser

The wait is finally over as multi-talented Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is all set to make his presence felt in the upcoming episode of Marvel Studio’s new series ‘Ms. Marvel’. And the studio just confirmed it by dropping a teaser of the next episode, introducing Akhtar’s character Waleed as he meets Kamala Khan and the two have an intense discussion about the latter’s great-grandmother and her legacy. Watch the teaser of ‘Ms. Marvel’ episode 4 here:

While Kamala enters a mysterious place with Aramis Knight (Kareem/Red Dagger), who informs her that tourists are not allowed, Akhtar enters and interrupts their conversation. “But for a descendant of Ayesha’s, I’m sure we can make an exception. My name is Waleed. Your great-grandmother’s story is of legend. When you’re ready, we have much to discuss,” Akhtar says in the clip.

As the clip gains more momentum on social media, desi-MCU continues to express their excitement on seeing a familiar face in the show. But what has grabbed our attention is the silly blunder made by Marvel Studios in the YouTube video’s description section. They seem to have ended up using Farhan Akhtar’s official social media handle on YouTube as well which reads “Farout Akhtar”. While they seem to have used the same caption on all platforms it seems they ended up making another goof-up by adding “Need to confirm title” at the end.

Well, that isn’t the only issue with the new Marvel series as after securing good reviews on Rotten Tomatoes ‘Ms. Marvel’ ended up upsetting its Muslim fans by twisting Kamala Khan’s backstory that focused on the source of her powers. Read more about it here.

In addition to Farhan Akhtar, Aramis Knight and Iman Vellani, ‘Ms. Marvel’ also stars Matt Lintz, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh and Rish Shah in pivotal roles.

