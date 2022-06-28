'Ms Marvel' Makers Twisting Kamala Khan's Backstory Has Left Muslim Fans Furious; Here's Why

Posted on June 28, 2022 0 Comments0

After garnering a phenomenally positive responses and scoring 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, Marvel’s newest series ‘Ms Marvel’ seems to have upset many MCU fans with their latest episode. While the first two episodes struck a chord with the audience instantly, the third one continues to face the heat online as many Muslin fans expressed their discontent. Rather than following the comic, the makers of ‘Ms Marvel’ took an unexpected turn and introduced Iman Vellani’s character Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel as a Jinn. While she is introduced as a part of a group of superhumans created by Kree (extraterrestrial race), the decision to present her as Jinn seems to have backfired.

SEE ALSO: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Star Rish Shah On Representation: ‘Why Can’t The World Imagine A Pakistani Superhero?’ (Exclusive)

Explaining how Kamala got her powers, the third episode sheds light on her great grandmother, who was a member of the Clan Destines, a group of Jinn from Noor Dimension. And with Kamala sharing the truth with her best friend (Bruno) after learning that she is a Jinn, many Muslim fans took to Twitter and questioned why didn’t the makers stick with the original comic arch. Check out their reactions here:

With three more episodes to release yet, many believe that the makers would go back to the original comic track as Kamala will return in Marvel Studios’ ‘The Marvel’ (Captain Marvel sequel).

Apart from Iman Vellani, ‘Ms Marvel’ also stars an ensemble star cast comprising of Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, and others.

SEE ALSO: ‘Ms Marvel: ‘Dil Bole Hadippa’ & ‘Don’ Songs Set The Tone For Desi Wedding In MCU; Fans Join The Party

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : 'Ms Marvel' Makers Twisting Kamala Khan's Backstory Has Left Muslim Fans Furious; Here's Why

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *