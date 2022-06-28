'Ms Marvel' Makers Twisting Kamala Khan's Backstory Has Left Muslim Fans Furious; Here's Why

After garnering a phenomenally positive responses and scoring 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, Marvel’s newest series ‘Ms Marvel’ seems to have upset many MCU fans with their latest episode. While the first two episodes struck a chord with the audience instantly, the third one continues to face the heat online as many Muslin fans expressed their discontent. Rather than following the comic, the makers of ‘Ms Marvel’ took an unexpected turn and introduced Iman Vellani’s character Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel as a Jinn. While she is introduced as a part of a group of superhumans created by Kree (extraterrestrial race), the decision to present her as Jinn seems to have backfired.

Explaining how Kamala got her powers, the third episode sheds light on her great grandmother, who was a member of the Clan Destines, a group of Jinn from Noor Dimension. And with Kamala sharing the truth with her best friend (Bruno) after learning that she is a Jinn, many Muslim fans took to Twitter and questioned why didn’t the makers stick with the original comic arch. Check out their reactions here:

#msmarvel djinn is such a complex concept already, why would they introduce it to a majority non Muslim audiences whose only knowledge of the djinn are from alaadin 😭 — Ali⚡️ (@spideyjamz) June 22, 2022

Djinn are considered very real in Islam, same level as angels. So far #MsMarvel has been a love letter to the Muslim American experience, but trivializing this could rub a lot of us the wrong way. https://t.co/jSC0q3zSKy — MCUfeld (@MCUfeld) June 22, 2022

How is the first Muslim mcu superhero being a djinn an actual possibility. What are they thinking. Ms Marvel was going in a good direction too and otherwise it was a great episode. That’s a horrible change from the comics. So disappointing — Aniq (@aniqrahman) June 22, 2022

With three more episodes to release yet, many believe that the makers would go back to the original comic track as Kamala will return in Marvel Studios’ ‘The Marvel’ (Captain Marvel sequel).

Holding out for that Djinn reveal to be a misdirect. The hand with the bangle was blue so it could actually be Kree related, which would be so much better. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/98JVxMsDNW — Hadeed Butt (@mhadeedbutt) June 22, 2022

Apart from Iman Vellani, ‘Ms Marvel’ also stars an ensemble star cast comprising of Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, and others.

